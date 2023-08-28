Emma Myers as CC, Brady Noon as Wyatt, Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker and Ed Helms as Bill Walker in "Family Switch".

Netflix has unveiled the first look photos and premiere date for its upcoming family comedy starring Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon.

“Family Switch” follows a family’s hilarious journey to find their way back to normal after switching bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment.

The official synopsis reads: “Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.”

Brady Noon as Wyatt, Emma Myers as CC, Lincoln Alex Sykes and Theodore Brian Sykes as Baby Miles, Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker and Ed Helms as Bill Walker in “Family Switch”. — Photo: Colleen Hayes/Netflix

The upcoming film also stars Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster and Rita Moreno.

“Family Switch” drops on Netflix on November 30.