The box office results are in and Sony’s racing movie “Gran Turismo” won the weekend over “Barbie”, after all.

On Sunday, “Gran Turismo” appeared to be neck-and-neck with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie”, now in its sixth weekend, with both hovering just over $17 million. But Monday actuals reported by the studios provided a clear winner: “Gran Turismo” ended up with $17.4 million from North American theatres against “Barbie”‘s $15.1 million.

As is usually the case with new wide releases, “Gran Turismo”‘s total also included earnings from Thursday night pre-shows ($1.4 million). More unconventionally, however, Sony also factored in $3.9 million from other preview screenings (or “sneaks”) held before Thursday — a less commonly used but still standard practice.

“Gran Turismo” was originally set for a wide release on Aug. 11, but with actors unable to help promote the film as the actors strike stretches on, Sony pivoted and instead opted for limited preview screenings and fan events for two weeks, leading up to a national rollout this past weekend.

It was an unusual weekend in multiplexes. Canada and U.S. movie theatres held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, offering as low as $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at more than 3,000 participating Cineplex locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America. This might have been part of the reason why the Sunday estimate for “Barbie” was perhaps a bit too bullish at $7.75 million, compared to its actual Sunday total of $5.7 million.

Cineplex movie theatres across North America welcomed nearly 700,000 guests on Sunday, in celebration of National Cinema Day, a 25% increase over last year. Guests enjoyed a variety of exciting films including summer blockbuster “Barbie”, “Blue Beetle”, “Oppenheimer” and “Gran Turismo” – based on a true story, which opened this weekend. Included in the top watched movies were two international titles, “Mastaney” and “Gadar 2”.

“A big thank-you to our guests for joining us in making this National Cinema Day one to remember, marking the second busiest day of all time, behind ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ in December 2016,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “Experiencing movie magic on the big screen continues to bring people together, and I want to thank our teams for welcoming movie lovers from coast to coast to our theatres.”

“Barbie” may have technically sold more tickets this weekend, but studios do not report on individual admissions in North America. The day-to-day tallies show “Barbie” with the edge on Saturday and Sunday, however. On Saturday, “Barbie” made $5.4 million against “Gran Turismo” at $4.1 million. Sunday, “Barbie” also made more ($5.7 million versus compared to $4.7 million for “Gran Turismo”).

The main difference was Friday, which for “Gran Turismo” was reported to be $8.6 million (again, including the pre-show and preview totals) versus $4 million for “Barbie” on Friday (which does not include Thursday night earnings).

It’s a reminder that Sunday box office estimates are just estimates and that the movies pitted against each other in weekend “races” aren’t always operating under the same rules.