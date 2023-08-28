Cardi B is sharing a long-awaited update about her forthcoming album.

After teasing her first album in five years back in January, the rapper revealed in her Vogue Mexico cover story that she’s “going to publish [her] next solo single,” noting that she’s “not going to release any more collaborations.”

“Now I’m working on the cover and ideas for the next album because it’s definitely coming,” she told the magazine for its September issue. “Everyone always tells me that I should release the album now, they did it when I launched ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’, but I always let them know that I’m not going to wait long to release it after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s going to come out very soon.”

The cover star’s last full-length album was 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy.

“I also have plans in the world of cinema,” she continued. “In fact I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”

Aside from chatting about her future endeavours, Cardi, 30, also addressed criticism over her career and marriage to Offset.

The Bronx native asserted that she “[doesn’t] have room to fail [or] lose” due to “a revolution in social media” where she gets “judged” online way more than other female rappers do.

“People today have become more sensitive, but also more brutal,” she elaborated. “When I started using the internet, I didn’t get so much into the lives of artists, I didn’t want to cancel them, much less hate them or ruin their lives.”

She went on to explain how haters inspired her and Offset to release their new single, “Jealousy”.

“My husband and I wanted to make a song like this after the haters didn’t stop talking about us,” she shared. “There are many people who always tell us things, that they are attacking us all the time, and we wanted to take all that weight off our shoulders. We were very tired of responding to people on the internet and we decided to better put it in music.”

Cardi then addressed her husband’s cheating allegations, specifically how difficult it is to process her feelings amid online opinions.

“If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” she explained. “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, ‘how could you? You let all of us down.’” People that be in marriages for years, when they say ’til death do us part,’ they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”