Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are updating “Dancing with the Stars” fans about their fate as pro dancers on the upcoming 32nd season.

The two, who’ve been longtime pros on the reality dance competition series, both took to TikTok last week, sharing separate announcements on their respective accounts about their decisions to skip this season.

On Sunday, Carson posted a video stating that the decision was not one her family “took lightly at all.”

READ MORE: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert In Romantic Redwoods Ceremony

“We definitely thought and prayed about it for awhile but we will not be doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season and, as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it,” she shared with her followers. “You guys know that family is the most important thing to me and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us.”

The 29-year-old, who recently moved from Utah to Florida, went on to explain that her toddler, Leo, “is at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born.”

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for,” the mom of two added.

READ MORE: Charity Lawson Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 After Giving Her New Fiancé The Final Rose On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

“I love dance. That is my passion. So this was definitely a hard decision,” she reiterated, before sharing her excitement for the upcoming season. “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye.”

Witney and her husband Carson welcomed their second son, Jet, on May 13.

Prior to Carson’s announcement, Arnold also took to TikTok a few days earlier, revealing she too would not be returning this season.

After thinking “long and hard” and “really considering the option” since she and husband Sam welcomed their second daughter, June, on May 3, Arnold, 29, announced: “Ultimately this season is not gonna work out for me and my family.”

“I know that’s not the answer that some of you probably want to hear but, at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for me and my family… I don’t want to separate my family,” she said, explaining that she’d have to move from Utah to California, away from her husband and kids, to film the show.

READ MORE: Julianne Hough Makes Her Big ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Return In Season 32 Promo

“I’m never gonna say that I’m just done forever because, who knows, a few years down the road things might change or even next year things change. It’s just something that I’m going to take one season at a time,” she continued before hinting that she may make a surprise appearance or two on the upcoming season.

“That’s not to say that I’m not gonna be maybe having some fun connections to this season,” Arnold, whose been on the show for nearly 11 years, teased while winking at the camera. “I’m not gonna say anything other than that but I’m very excited for this next season. It’s gonna be so good.”

An exact premiere date for “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 has yet to be announced.