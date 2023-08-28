Hilarie Burton recently recalled an uncomfortable situation on set with “One Tree Hill” creator Mark Schwahn.

On the latest episode of the actress’ re-watch podcast “Drama Queens” with co-hosts and former co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, she recounted a scene that Schwahn wrote himself into as a result of Burton not being on speaking terms with him.

“I wasn’t speaking to him in real life, and so he wrote himself into the episode of me hugging him,” Burton looked back on season five, episode 13, titled “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace”.

“That is so psychotic,” Bush reacted. “Can you guys imagine Shonda Rhimes or Aaron Sorkin casting themselves on their own show?”

“It was so creepy,” Burton, 41, added of Schwahn’s behaviour – whom she referred to as “Voldemort” on the podcast. “I got the script and I was like, ‘All right, it’s one day of work. It’s just one day of work.’”

Ahead of filming the episode, Burton – who previously alleged she was sexually abused by Schwahn – decided to invite her dad and brother to work that day to ensure she had extra support on set.

“You know my boyfriend’s dad [Gregory Prange] was directing, and my brother’s on set. There’s all these dudes on set and it just wasn’t quite enough, so I invited my dad to work this day and my dad came and sat behind the monitor the whole day,” she recalled.

When the cameras weren’t rolling, Burton stayed near her father to prevent Schwahn, 57, from doing anything inappropriate to her.

“You can’t touch me, you can’t pull me into a sidebar conversation, you can’t do any of that if I’m just making jokes with my dad,” Burton explained.

Then, during the crew’s lunch break, Burton’s dad took it upon himself to send Schwahn a not-so-subtle message to stay away from his daughter.

“Voldemort goes off to the production office where his office has like a view of the parking lot. And my dad and [sound mixer Michael Rayle, a former animal trainer and fellow whip enthusiast] proceed to go out to parking and pull out bullwhips and start doing all these tricks and cracking them real loud,” she recalled. “It was just like a message, like: Don’t.”

“What an awkward day at work,” Burton concluded, prompting her and her co-stars to laugh.

In 2018, Schwahn’s career as a screenwriter, director, and producer abruptly ended due to widespread sexual harassment accusations that occurred during “One Tree Hill”‘s production, made by the show’s female cast and crew.