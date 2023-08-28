During Sunday’s season finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Sanya Richards-Ross reflected on her painful pregnancy loss.

The retired track and field athlete got emotional while sharing some raw moments from the heartbreaking experience after initially revealing she was expecting her second child earlier in the season.

“Everything was fine at my five-week checkup, but when I went back to Dr. Jackie for my seven-week checkup, she told me that the baby wasn’t growing and it looked like it was no longer a viable pregnancy,” Richards-Ross, 38, told cameras during a confessional.

She then noted that she planned to undergo a dilation and curettage (D&C) — a procedure to remove tissue from inside your uterus, as per Mayo Clinic — upon returning home after a weekend in New York, but wound up having the “the most traumatic miscarriage.”

“I was rushed off in an ambulance to the hospital. I lost so much blood that I had to get a blood transfusion,” a tearful Richards-Ross revealed. “Especially not having Ross there, being by myself, it was really, really hard.”

The reality star went on to tell her mom that sharing the devastating news with her and husband Aaron Ross’ 6-year-old son, Aaron Jermaine a.k.a. “Deuce,” was the most difficult part.

“I kept debating whether to tell him or not. But literally every night without fail, he’d put his hand on my stomach and he would say, ‘Dear God, please let us have a healthy baby, and let it be a little girl,'” Richards-Ross cried while explaining the predicament to her mother.

“And so Ross and I were like, ‘We’re not gonna tell Deuce.’ Like, ‘We’re just gonna try right away, and he doesn’t understand the timeline and all that stuff,’ right? And so the first night I came back and he said the prayer, I just, it broke my heart,” she continued, “because I felt like I was being so disingenuous to, like — Deuce is like the love of my life, and I love him so much. I don’t want to lie to him, you know?”

After talking to her husband, Richards-Ross decided to tell their son the truth.

“So I said to him, ‘Deuce-y, when mommy was in New York, something happened, and I lost the baby. And he just started crying,” she tearfully recalled their conversation. “He was like, ‘What? How?’ He just started bawling. He said, ‘Are you OK?'”

“And I said, ‘I’m OK, Deuce-y, are you OK?’ And he said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘I really wanted my baby sister,’” her heart broke all over again as she continued to recount the interaction.

Last month, the Olympic champion opened up about the miscarriage to People, calling the experience “very, very, very scary,” admitting she was “nervous” to get pregnant again.

“At my age, it’s considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close. And after the miscarriage, I wasn’t ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain. But my doctor assured me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked,” Richards-Ross, who was lucky enough to get pregnant again about a month later, told the magazine.

Sanya Richards Ross photographed for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 “Reunion”. — Photo: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

“It’s going to be the best Christmas gift ever,” the four-month pregnant star said of her unborn baby’s expected arrival, due December 25, 2023. “But I just couldn’t be happier and more clear about. I know I can do this. I’ve done it before. I have the support. I know what to expect. I’m so ready to meet this little one.”

Richards-Ross teased that she might just reveal the baby’s sex at the “RHOA” reunion. Part 1 of the reunion airs Sunday, September 3rd while part 2 drops the following week on Sept. 10.