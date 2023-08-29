Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

For Ellie Goulding, the show must go on.

While performing at the Victorious Festival in the U.K. on Sunday, the 36-year-old singer was hit hit in the face with an unexpected pyro effect.

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding Says Becoming A Parent During The Pandemic Didn’t Affect Her New Music Like You’d Expect

Video of the moment was shared on TikTok, showing Goulding performing her latest single, “Miracle”, when suddenly pyro effect goes off, seemingly at the wrong moment.

The flame burst appeared to go off right in front of Goulding’s face, as she jumped back, quickly holding her hand up to her face, shouting, “F**k!”

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding Says Motherhood Has ‘Changed Everything For Me’

But without skipping a beat, Goulding laughed it off and went on performing, seemingly unfazed by the fiery incident.

The singer hasn’t addressed the incident, and it was unclear if she was injured at all by the rogue pyro effect.

Earlier this summer, The Sun reported that Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling were “spending time apart after hitting struggles in their marriage.”

The couple have been married four years, and welcomed a son in 2021.