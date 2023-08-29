Justin Bieber is seen sitting on the sidewalk on August 28, 2023 in New York City

Justin Bieber is pushing a new level of comfy style.

On Monday, the Canadian pop star was spotted riding around New York on a Citi Bike after accompanying wife Hailey Bieber at a Rhode Skin event.

While Hailey was dressed to the nines in a strapless, red minidress, with red shoes and purse to match, Justin went for a much more casual look.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – Photo: Gotham/GC Images

The “Sorry” singer wrote white gym shorts, a grey hoodie, yellow Crocs with white tube socks and a pink baseball cap over his tightened hood.

Justin Bieber: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Later, Justin was seen rocking the same look while riding around town on one of the publicly rentable bikes.

Justin Bieber – Photo: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

The singer has been in the spotlight recently, after it was reported by People that he is working on new music without the direct involvement of manager Scooter Braun for the first time since he was discovered at 13.

News of the apparent creative split between Justin and Braun came amid reports of other artists like Ariana Grande and Idina Menzel cutting ties with the SB Projects head and new Hybe America CEO.