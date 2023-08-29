Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Selena Gomez has been nursing a broken hand as well as promoting her new song, “Single Soon”.

The singer commented on a fan account urging fans to go out and buy the track, revealing she’d recently suffered an injury and undergone surgery.

Gomez wrote, “Broke my hand and had surgery.

“I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

The “Wolves” hitmaker didn’t share how she broke her hand or exactly when she did it.

Gomez also recently commented on Hollywood Life’s Instagram post about fans thinking her latest single was about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

She insisted, “Couldn’t be more false.”

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months before breaking up in October 2017.