Kelly Ripa is recounting her lack of pre-nuptial festivities.

The “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” host revealed she never had a bachelorette party before saying “I do” to husband Mark Consuelos back in 1996.

“No, you know me, pageantry is not my thing,” Ripa told her husband on Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

“I wanted the marriage, not the big wedding. I don’t need a bachelorette party to tell me that I’m about to get married because I’m about to get married and here I am on the airplane, you know what I mean?” she explained. “That’s my bachelorette party.”

The couple — who eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, one year after meeting on the set of “All My Children” — then revealed that they didn’t even wait more than 24 hours to elope after Consuelos proposed. But, even if there was time for a bachelorette party, Ripa wouldn’t have wanted one, nor would she have set time aside for one if her friends wanted to plan it.

“Sashes, hats, penis hats, hats with penises. Which, to me, it never makes any sense. I don’t understand what it means,” Ripa, 52, confessed. “I don’t know! I don’t get it! … so now they’re saying that brides are bucking the tradition of that and they’re going on solo destinations for spa and wellness retreats of so they can be contemplative.”

Last August, the actress looked back on the couple’s whirlwind Las Vegas nuptials with former co-host Ryan Seacrest.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding. It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'” Ripa previously recalled on the show. “Two consecutive days off from work, both on the same day. And it was like, ‘Let’s go to Vegas and get married and it’ll be fun.'”

The talk show host admitted that she didn’t think her and Consuelos, 52, “would have made it to the wedding” if they had to “endure a large wedding” with “planning and the seating charts.”

“There would have been feelings and blame all over the place. And I can honestly say, we do not feel less married,” she affirmed. “As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we’re still married.”

In May, the couple – who share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, plus daughter Lola, 22 – celebrated 27 years of marriage.