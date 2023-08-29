Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Halle Berry is breathing a sigh of relief.

Last week, it was reported that the Oscar winner had settled her divorce and custody agreement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, including joint custody of their son.

READ MORE: Halle Berry To Pay Olivier Martinez $8,000 Monthly Child Support In Divorce Settlement

Now, a source has told People that Berry is “relieved” to have finally reached a settlement.

The source said that the 57-year-old actress is “so ready to move on,” adding, “It’s been way too drawn out.”

Berry and Martinez’s divorce settlement has been a long time coming. They initially filed for divorce in October 2015, after just two years of marriage.

In December 2016, a judge ruled them both legally single, but negotiations over issues like child custody and support carried on for years.

READ MORE: Van Hunt Posts Sweet Birthday Message To Halle Berry, Takes Her To ‘World Of Barbie’ To Celebrate Turning 57

Along with agreeing to joint custody, Berry has also reportedly agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, as well as “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000.”

She will also be paying for their 9-year-old son Maceo’s private school tuition and other related payments.

Since 2020, Berry has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Van Hunt.

Along with Maceo, Berry is also mom to 15-year-old Nahla Ariela with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.