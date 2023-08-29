Click to share this via email

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan are celebrating 18 years of marriage.

The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share two adorable pics — one of the lovebirds on their 2005 wedding day and another of them recreating the sweet photo.

Susan held a pink and white bouquet in the first image, while a second snap showed her holding sunflowers.

Robert captioned the shot, “18 years, love still in bloom!!”

Jeremy Renner was among those commenting on the post, gushing: “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sean Hayes added, “THE best. Scotty and I love you both as much as you love each other. Is that weird? ❤️” joking about him and his husband Scott Icenogle’s love for the pair.

Paul Bettany wrote, “Lots of love dearhearts”

Robert and Susan share daughter Avri, 8, and son Exton, 11, together, with the actor also sharing son Indio, 29, with his first wife Deborah Falconer.