Miley Cyrus is speaking out about why touring isn’t “healthy” for her.

The singer — who discussed not wanting to do another tour again in an interview with British Vogue back in May — spoke about hitting the road in a new “Used to Be Young” TikTok series.

Cyrus explained “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.”

She went on: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.

“There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

The hitmaker added that “having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer,’ isn’t healthy for me.”

Cyrus told fans: “Because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Grimes agreed with the comments, writing on X: “If u Exist entirely for the pleasure of others there is nothing left of you. It’s so hard to express this without feeling ungrateful but if you are an introvert I have no idea how to ever approach tour again, but I feel so guilty about it,” according to the Daily Mail.

After Cyrus suggested she didn’t want to tour in her British Vogue interview earlier this year, she then took to social media to clarify what she meant, posting:

