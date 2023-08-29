Click to share this via email

“Stick to your plan. Trust no one.”

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for David Fincher’s highly-anticipated thriller, “The Killer”, starring Michael Fassbender as an international assassin.

“After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal,” the official logline reads.

The characteristically stylish teaser shows off Fincher’s cool approach to film, which is based on the French graphic novel series by writer Alexis Nolent and illustrator Luc Jacamon.

Along with footage from the film, the teaser features Fassbender in voice-over listing off his rules for the job, punctuated by the repeated line, “Stick to the plan,” while adding rules like, “Never yield an advantage,” and, “Fight only the battle you’re paid to fight.”

With a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker, the film also stars Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

“The Killer” will have its premiere next this week at the Venice Film Festival before a limited theatrical release on Oct. 27. The film hits Netflix on Nov. 10.