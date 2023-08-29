Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are still an item.

On Monday, the couple were spotted arriving together for a dinner date at Funke Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Stun At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

They were photographed holding hands and sharing an intimate moment before heading into the restaurant.

Gerber wore a brown, partially zipped vest top, while Butler looked cool in a Das Klown T-shirt and black leather jacket.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler – Photo: Backgrid

The pair were first linked in December 2021, after being seen spending time together in Los Angeles.

In March 2022, they walked the red carpet together at the Best Performances party thrown by W Magazine.

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Head To Mexico With Her Parents Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber To See In The New Year

Since then, they have been spotted together publicly several times, including earlier this month, when they went on a double-date at Nobu Malibu with Karli Kloss and Joshua Kushner.

Earlier this year, rumours began circulating that Gerber and Butler were engaged, but sources told TMZ that the excitement was premature.