Juggling the challenges of raising children, executing errands, and presenting you the hottest entertainment news, ET Canada’s dynamic duo, Cheryl Hickey & Brittnee Blair, understand that nothing rejuvenates their spirits like a girls’ night out. These power players excel at managing home and work, with their secret weapon being the right collection of essentials at their fingertips. Luckily, we’ve got the Shoppers Drug Mart 2023 Top Picks List with its array of best-selling products all under one roof to simplify the getting ready process, so let’s dive into their favorite picks.

We’ve all been victim to the dreaded facial puffiness, particularly in the mornings, and Cheryl’s first pick offers a solution: the Quo Beauty Cooling Facial Roller. This metallic facial roller provides an instant cooling effect, promoting soothed skin and a refreshed complexion. Brittnee captures our thoughts perfectly with her remark, “Mama needs that!”

With the eyes rejuvenated, it’s time for some smoldering magic. However, a demanding day requires this look to endure from dawn to dusk. Cheryl’s second pick, the Rimmel Scandaleyes Kohl Kajal Waterproof Eyeliner in Black, guarantees just that. As Cheryl and Brittnee can both attest, “She’s definitely a glider,” and this soft, smudge-proof formula ensures the smoky eye remains chic all day long.

No eye look is ever complete without the final touch of mascara, and that’s where Cheryl’s third pick comes into play: the Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara. Cheryl notes, “The contour of the wand is the shape of the eye,” facilitating fuller, uplifted lashes. This non-clumping mascara provides standout volume, making it a must-have for Cheryl to transition seamlessly from a morning at the studio to a night out with the girls.

While we’ve addressed facial puffiness, it’s essential not to overlook the need for nail rejuvenation after those extensive gel sessions. Cheryl and Brittnee are well-aware that nails, too, require their “Restoration Phase,” leading to Brittnee’s first pick: the OPI Nail Envy® Nail Strengthener. With its vegan, Tri-Flex Technology™ enriched formula, this product fortifies the nails, much like the rejuvenating effect of a girls’ night out.

Speaking of restoration, wouldn’t it be amazing to give our minds a break from having to choose from a myriad of lipstick shades to wear on our night out? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to find one that suits everyone? This is where Brittnee’s second pick comes into the spotlight: the Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. As Brittnee & Cheryl put it, “It’s like a mood ring for your face,” flattering all skin tones while offering a unique finish for each individual. This versatile lipstick provides a sleek, moisturizing finish and layers beautifully with other lip products, deserving a special cheer at the girls’ night.

Speaking of flattering, as all makeup connoisseurs would agree, the key to a flattering look is all about the application. This is where Brittnee’s third pick, the Quo Beauty Blending Sponge and Puff, shines. This dual-action tool allows you to apply and blend your favorite foundation on one side, and flip it over to set your makeup with the plush side. Cheryl exclaims, “Why did this take so long to be invented?!” We certainly share the sentiment!

With kids taken care of, work duties fulfilled, and the must-haves from the Shoppers Drug Mart 2023 Top Picks List at their disposal, Cheryl and Brittnee are set for the girls’ night out! Shoppers Drug Mart strives to streamline your beauty product hunt, tailoring to your specific needs. And as an added bonus, you can earn PC Optimum™ points on participating products, both in-store and online until September 8, 2023. Here’s to a fabulous night out!