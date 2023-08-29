Eminem doesn’t want Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to use his music anymore.

Ramaswamy hit headlines earlier this month after performing Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair.

Music rights management service BMI have since sent Ramaswamy’s campaign a letter to notify them that Marshall Mathers — a.k.a. Eminem — had taken action against them and was objecting to their use of his musical compositions, Deadline reported.

BMI attorney, Pamela Williams, told the campaign that Eminem’s music was also being removed from a BMI license agreement with the campaign.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” Williams wrote.

During his undergrad days at Harvard University, Ramaswamy was thought to have been a rapper and went by the name Da Vek, Politico previously reported.

Eminem is the latest in a long line of artists to take action against Republican politicians for using their music.

Back in June 2020, it was reported that the Rolling Stones were taking further action to ensure former U.S. president Donald Trump could not legally use their music after he ignored previous cease-and-desist letters.

Despite warning during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump continued to use the Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020.