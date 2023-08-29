Abel, The Weeknd, Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in "The Idol".

Following the news that HBO cancelled “The Idol” after one season, social media is sounding off on the end of the controversial show.

While most fans of cancelled shows typically rally to help save it, “The Idol” viewers and those who haven’t even seen HBO’s latest drama celebrated as they’d hoped the show would get cancelled since the day it premiered.

READ MORE: ‘The Idol’ Actress Jane Adams Slams Feminists Suggesting Unsafe Set: ‘Go F–k Yourself’

Following the Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye-created show’s June 4 premiere date, episode 2 saw an astronomical dip in viewership, as per Variety, in which it dropped by almost 12 per cent from 913,000 viewers who tuned in to watch the pilot episode to only 800,000 people who watched the second episode.

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel, The Weeknd, Tesfaye in “The Idol”. — Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Idol” has a low average critics’ score of 19 percent and an average audience score of 41 percent. Since its start, many questioned how HBO went from producing big hits like “Succession” and “The Last of Us” to an anticipated drama immediately turned controversial. Fans were shocked by the product, including Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s cringe-worthy performances, and hoped it would flop.

On X (formerly Twitter), many took jabs at its outcome, poking fun at Levinson for initially calling “The Idol” the show of the summer.

“The Idol has officially been cancelled”pic.twitter.com/ZxY5qPhRWz — Kenzie⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@PLAYBOYKENZIE) August 28, 2023

It didn't even survive the entire summer. pic.twitter.com/eAlwjb1mvr — Just4entertainment (@here4choas) August 29, 2023

The way Sam Levinson said that the idol was gonna be the show of the summer makes this sm more hilarious 🤭😭🤣 #theidol pic.twitter.com/YVBzH6TRbD — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) August 28, 2023

are we really surprised the idol got cancelled after 1 season ? — jordyn ♡ (@jordyplsxo) August 29, 2023

RIP #TheIdol you were a fun mess to hate-watch pic.twitter.com/L8E48mhrdh — mizge (@mihailo____) August 28, 2023

While many weren’t surprised by “The Idol”‘s outcome, some defended the show and criticisms against The Weeknd for being attached to one of the year’s biggest flops. Others noted that at least they got good music out of its five-episode run.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Celebrates ‘The Idol’ Season Finale: ‘No Matter How Bumpy The Journey’

i lowkey wanted a second season of the idol…. pic.twitter.com/WjKRMxfjLR — KIN KANEﾒ𝟶 (@privilegeL1FE) August 29, 2023

People who say that The Weeknd ruined his career with The Idol are living under a rock fr. He’s still one of the most streamed artists, the #1 artist on Spotify, he’s currently having a stadium tour with sold out shows and his songs are still charting and breaking records. — bee ﾒ𝟶 (@abelshouse) August 29, 2023

i’m so sad it’s ending but also so happy that it happened. we got some amazing music and a great show. thank you abel for the idol ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VaEXWMFc2a — shells ﾒ𝟶 (@sheelliee) August 29, 2023

Although you were all haters about “The Idol”playlist was fire — M (@dead_weave) August 29, 2023

i appreciate all the bangers we got from the idol soundtrack pic.twitter.com/PIomnr1nCR — ﾒ𝟶 (@kisslandtildawn) August 29, 2023

HBO pulling the plug on the provocative show comes after the network released an open-ended statement in June, noting that “The Idol”‘s future hadn’t yet “been determined” amid backlash and cancellation reports.

Despite it’s fate, “The Idol” season one is still available to stream on Max.