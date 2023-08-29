Following the news that HBO cancelled “The Idol” after one season, social media is sounding off on the end of the controversial show.

While most fans of cancelled shows typically rally to help save it, “The Idol” viewers and those who haven’t even seen HBO’s latest drama celebrated as they’d hoped the show would get cancelled since the day it premiered.

READ MORE: ‘The Idol’ Actress Jane Adams Slams Feminists Suggesting Unsafe Set: ‘Go F–k Yourself’

Following the Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye-created show’s June 4 premiere date, episode 2 saw an astronomical dip in viewership, as per Varietyin which it dropped by almost 12 per cent from 913,000 viewers who tuned in to watch the pilot episode to only 800,000 people who watched the second episode.

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel, The Weeknd, Tesfaye in “The Idol”.
Lily-Rose Depp and Abel, The Weeknd, Tesfaye in “The Idol”. — Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Idol” has a low average critics’ score of 19 percent and an average audience score of 41 percent. Since its start, many questioned how HBO went from producing big hits like “Succession” and “The Last of Us” to an anticipated drama immediately turned controversial. Fans were shocked by the product, including Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s cringe-worthy performances, and hoped it would flop.

On X (formerly Twitter), many took jabs at its outcome, poking fun at Levinson for initially calling “The Idol” the show of the summer.

While many weren’t surprised by “The Idol”‘s outcome, some defended the show and criticisms against The Weeknd for being attached to one of the year’s biggest flops. Others noted that at least they got good music out of its five-episode run.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Celebrates ‘The Idol’ Season Finale: ‘No Matter How Bumpy The Journey’

HBO pulling the plug on the provocative show comes after the network released an open-ended statement in June, noting that “The Idol”‘s future hadn’t yet “been determined” amid backlash and cancellation reports.

Despite it’s fate, “The Idol” season one is still available to stream on Max.