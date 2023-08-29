George Clooney and his wife Amal looked loved-up as they arrived in Venice ahead of the 80th International Film Festival on Tuesday.
George — who has a lavish waterfront property by Italy’s Lake Como with his wife — donned a navy polo top for the outing, that he teamed with a pair of pale blue striped trousers.
The actor held his other half’s hand as they were snapped getting on and off a boat.
READ MORE: Amal & George Clooney Enjoy Elegant Date Night In Lake Como
Amal looked stunning in a black and white floral mini dress, that she teamed with a pair of black heels and a matching bag.
This year, the Venice Film Festival is taking place amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, so it’s likely going to be quieter than usual.
READ MORE: George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis & More Celebs React To Actors’ Strike As SAG-AFTRA Hits The Picket Lines
According to Variety, Adam Driver, Caleb Landry Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Chastain are among the stars that will be attending.
Multiple films obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers with them being indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.
The 80th Venice International Film Festival is taking place from August 30 – September 9, 2023.