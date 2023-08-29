Click to share this via email

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

George Clooney and his wife Amal looked loved-up as they arrived in Venice ahead of the 80th International Film Festival on Tuesday.

George — who has a lavish waterfront property by Italy’s Lake Como with his wife — donned a navy polo top for the outing, that he teamed with a pair of pale blue striped trousers.

The actor held his other half’s hand as they were snapped getting on and off a boat.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty)

Amal looked stunning in a black and white floral mini dress, that she teamed with a pair of black heels and a matching bag.

This year, the Venice Film Festival is taking place amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, so it’s likely going to be quieter than usual.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen arriving at Hotel Cipriani ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty)

According to Variety, Adam Driver, Caleb Landry Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Chastain are among the stars that will be attending.

Multiple films obtained SAG-AFTRA interim waivers with them being indie productions that have not been produced by AMPTP members.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is taking place from August 30 – September 9, 2023.