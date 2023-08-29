Click to share this via email

Vancouver Drake fans are not happy.

On Monday night, the Canadian rapper had been set to perform at Rogers Area in the city, but cancelled the show just two hours before start time.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Canucks Sports and Entertainment explained that the concert was cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard.”

They added that the show has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 30, with all tickets being honoured.

Drake was also set to perform on Tuesday night at the arena and CSE said in their statement that the show will go ahead as planned.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform,” they said.

Many fans, though, were angry and upset at the cancellation of Monday’s show, particularly those who had journeyed in from out of town.

On social media, video was shared of fans at the arena yelling at a staff member addressing the situation.

People yelling at a rogers arena staff member after the Drake show in Vancouver got postponed 😬 pic.twitter.com/l6lfYWNYMq — Charlie ND 🇨🇦 (@charliefrom6) August 29, 2023

“What about our flights?” one person could be heard shouting, while others began booing.

Speaking to CBC News, one fan from Burnaby, B.C. who had been in line for a wristband since 6:30 a.m. said, “I’m heartbroken. I’ve been waiting all day.”

Another fan from Calgary said, “I booked my Airbnb, like months out before this happened. I guess I just gotta get a refund and just like head home … I’m just speechless.”