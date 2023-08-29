Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber was out on the town.

On Monday, the Canadian singer was at wife Hailey’s Rhode Skin event at Krispy Kreme in Times Square when he accidentally photobombed a “Bachelor” alum’s shoot.

Kit Keenan, who quit seven weeks into the “The Bachelor” season 25, posted a clip of the photobomb in a TikTok video.

Kit Keenan/TikTok

In the clip, Keenan is seen decked out in a Krispy Kreme hat, with the doughnut maker behind her, when Bieber walks by in a grey hoodie and backward pink baseball cap.

When a commenter pointed out that Bieber had walked by her when she had turned away, Keenan replied, “He saw that we were taking a break to talk 🥹.”

“First time I’d be excited over a photo bomb,” wrote another commenter, to which she replied, “I was gassed.”

To another commenter, Keenan added, “Tbh I’ll die happy.”

Bieber accompanied his wife to the event, and was later seen riding a public bicycle around New York in his hoodie and yellow Crocs.