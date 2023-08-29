Drake’s fans are speculating that Travis Scott will be joining the 6ix God onstage for his Canadian tour stops.

The guesses come after it’s been revealed that 21 Savage, who’s been performing with Drake on the “It’s All A Blur” tour since it kicked off in July, won’t be able to attend the Canadian dates due to ongoing legal issues with immigration law.

Based on Drake’s Instagram Story Monday night and a blurred graphic from the rapper’s tour promo, fans believe Drake has scouted Scott to fill in for 21 Savage.

“Vancouver it’s T TIME [tomorrow]. Don’t you worry…,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story Monday night following the disappointing news that his Aug. 27 concert in Vancity was postponed due to technical difficulties and safety issues in the stadium. The Vancouver tour stop has been postponed to Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Drake expected to bring Travis Scott out in Vancouver tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/VnQplxv594 — RapTV (@Rap) August 29, 2023

According to some eagle-eyed fans on the internet, Scott’s jet recently landed in Vancouver, seemingly on Monday evening after others uploaded videos of the “My Eyes” rapper spotted out and about in Yaletown that same night.

Travis Scott and Drake were seen out in Yaletown last night 👀 “T TIME” tonight 🗣️🗣️🗣️ 🌵x🦉 pic.twitter.com/v4KkRpUWSO — UTOPIA (@Jackboyflame98) August 29, 2023

The speculation sparked fans’ excitement as Scott’s appearance on tour could offer a new thrilling experience to the show, especially since Drake and Scott have several collabs together, including “P***y and Millions” off Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, “Fair Trade” off Drake’s Certified lover Boy, “Meltdown” off Scott’s new album UTOPIA and more.