Aging has its challenges.

Former “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall is on the smouldering new cover of Vogue Greece, and in the issue she opens up about being in her 60s.

On the first of two covers for the magazine, the 67-year-old shows off her figure in a black bodycon gown with red caped detail.

A second cover features a close-up, black-and-white shot of Cattrall in a thin-strapped top.

Photo: Vogue Greece

Talking about aging, Cattrall says in the issue, according to The Daily Mail, “Speaking for me, a woman in her sixties that is, I think the biggest challenge is to continue to be relevant, to work, to be able to convey a message, to be relevant.”

The British-Canadian actress also talks about her mother being the biggest role model in her life.

“I have always had my mother as a role model,” she says. “Although she could never connect with a job that would make her happy, and was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her stubbornness.”

Cattrall recently surprised “Sex and the City” fans by making a cameo appearance in the season finale of the sequel series “And Just Like That”.