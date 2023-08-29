Lily-Rose Depp packed on the PDA in an array of photos with girlfriend 070 Shake.

The actress took to Instagram to share the snaps as it was revealed that “The Idol” wouldn’t be returning for a second season.

Depp hadn’t posted on her Instagram since season 1 of the controversial show — that has faced backlash from fans for its excessive nudity and sex scenes — stopped airing.

In her latest post, Depp put her head on her other half’s shoulder while the pair were seemingly on a bus in one shot, while another showed her topless while she posed upside down on Shake’s back.

A third steamy shot showed the pair in bed, with Depp wearing a tiny denim bra and not much else.

Depp doesn’t shy away from showering Shake — whose real name is Danielle Balbuena — with love on social media.

In June, she took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her girlfriend’s birthday, gushing: “Happy birthday love of my life.”

The pair started dating earlier this year. In May, Depp confirmed the lovebirds had been seeing each other for four months.