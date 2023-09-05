As Queen Bey gears up to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4, she made it clear what gift she wants the most from her fans: to serve nothing but looks.

“My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Aug. 22). “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

Fellow mega-star Adele knew the go-to stop for glittering, silver fashions: Amazon Canada. While speaking at her Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, the multi-platinum songstress admitted Amazon has been her BFF while hunting for looks for Bey’s tour, which she’s attending on Sept. 4.

“Well I was awake until 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying glitterball clothes,” she laughed. “She asked everyone to dress up so I’m gonna look really cheap in like a disco ball. It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here so God knows what I’m gonna look like!”

We’ve conveniently compiled a list of silver must-haves to ring in Bey’s 42nd birthday. Though sporting Valentino and McQueen like Bey does on stage every week would make most of our wallets cry, you can find many must-have alternatives on Amazon Canada.

Whether you’re gearing up for a night out at the Renaissance World Tour or want to add a touch of glam to your wardrobe, these silver finds are your ticket to style stardom.

Beyoncé/Tassel Jacket/Sequin Dress — Photos: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Amazon

TOPS

Sparkly Crop Top — Photo: Amazon

Transform your divalicious dreams into reality with the captivating Sparkly Sequin Crop Top And Earrings combo. This enchanting duo is your key to turning heads and exuding star power all night long. You can indulge in this fabulous set for a wallet-friendly price of just $22 on Amazon Canada.

Tassel Jacket — Photo: Amazon

Tassels and fringes have been a cornerstone of Bey’s wardrobe on the Renaissance Tour, and what better way to dress the part for the Texas native’s tour than rocking a stylish tassel jacket, which there is no shortage of options on Amazon Canada.

Leg Avenue Bodysuit — Photo: Amazon

Bey is the proven Queen of many things – but one thing she knows how to rock is a bodysuit. Depending on the size, you can sweep up a Leg Avenue Fringe Bodysuit on Amazon Canada for $63-$68. Available in sizes M and L.

Allegra Sequin Top — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your style game with the Allegra K Sequined Crop Top. Adorned with mesh sleeves and a diamond pattern of sequins, this piece is a slice of glamour. You can snag this stunner for just $34 on Amazon Canada. With sizes ranging from XS to XL, there’s a perfect fit waiting for you.

Uppada Sequin Jumpsuit — Photo: Amazon

Embrace the essence of Beyoncé’s iconic style with a nod to her unforgettable Valentino look from the tour. The Uppada Sequin Jumpsuit is a stylish and fitting tribute for celebrating her 42nd birthday in your own unique way. With a price range of $30 to $32, depending on the size, this jumpsuit offers affordability without compromising on glamour. Available in sizes S to L.

WinChang Dress — Photo: Amazon

As you dance to “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It”, your tassels will be shimmying with you in this eye-catching WinChang Sparkly Sequin Tassel Dress, priced at $26 on Amazon Canada. Available in sizes S-XXL.

WRStore Womens Dress — Photo: Amazon

Even more silver dresses are available on Amazon Canada with affordable price tags ranging from $60-$30; browse the link here. Styles range in metallic, cocktail, formal and sheer slip.

MENS

URRU Mens Shirt — Photo: Amazon

Fellas, if you’re on the hunt for some seriously suave fashion that won’t break the bank, tons of dapper men’s silver shirts are available on Amazon Canada. From sleek metallics that catch the light to effortlessly cool sheer styles, Amazon’s got the collection every guy needs, and the best part? These fashion finds range from just $30 to $60

Silver Boots — Photo: Amazon

Add a touch of silver sparkle in every step with these dazzling footwear options from Amazon Canada’s extensive range of gleaming options for your feet. Amazon’s got everything from bedazzled cowboy boots that catch the eye to knee-high disco-ready boots that demand attention.

Cowboy Hat — Photo: Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for head-turning headwear that won’t break the bank, Amazon Canada’s treasure trove of silver hats is here to transform your look, offering a dazzling array of options that range from shimmering cowboy hats to shiny baseball caps. These statement-making pieces come in a wallet-friendly range of just $15 to $30.

Accessories

Crystal Shoulder Pads — Photo: Amazon

Channel your inner Beyoncé with these Crystal Shoulder Pads, which exude a similar look to the Gucci look on the Renaissance World Tour without breaking the bank. Available on Amazon Canada for $18.

Disco Ball Earrings — Photo: Amazon

It can’t get any more Renaissance than this. Disco balls and cowboy hats? Beyoncé would certainly be proud of her Beyhive for rocking such an appropriate look for the tour. For just $13, these fresh finds can be yours on Amazon Canada.

Disco Ball Jewelry Set — Photo: Amazon

Elevate your transformation into a radiant disco sensation with this 3-Piece Disco Ball Jewelry Set. This set boasts a necklace, bracelet, and earrings that perfectly complement your silver ensemble. And the price? A pocket-friendly $11 on Amazon Canada.

Tassel Earrings — Photo: Amazon

Infuse your night with the spirit of Texan disco as you rock these earrings that embody the essence of Lone Star glamour. These Long Tassel Earrings are your ticket to shining like a radiant burst of glitter on the dance floor. They’re a steal at just $11 on Amazon Canada.