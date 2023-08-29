Adele is on the hunt for the perfect baby name.

At her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the singer revealed that she and fiancé Rich Paul want to have a baby, while helping a pregnant fan choose a name for her baby.

In a video posted to TikTok, Adele got down off the stage to chat with the fan, who revealed that she is pregnant with a baby girl, but she and her husband are having trouble picking a name.

“I really wanna be a mum again soon, so I’ve actually been writing lists,” Adele revealed. “Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

The singer then asked, “Do you have a favourite letter?”

“No, but we have two names,” said the fan, explaining that she and her husband like boys names for girls, to which Adele responded, “Me too!”

Asked if they have a favourite letter, the fan said no, but that they were trying to pick between the named Parker and Spencer.

“Well, I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” Adele admitted. “I like Spencer”

She then added, “You know what else, I like Ray for her spelled like a boy’s name.”

Back in February, it was reported that Adele had gotten engaged to Paul, a successful sports agent.

Adele shares 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Paul also has three children of his own.