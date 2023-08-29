Click to share this via email

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have clearly remained close after their split.

The pair — who dated from 2015-2019 and share daughter Lea De Seine, 6, together — have been vacationing in Italy recently.

They were snapped getting a little touchy-feely during a family boat ride in Venice on Saturday.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk together in Venice, Italy. — Backgrid

Shayk — who has been romantically linked to Tom Brady recently — donned a casual chic ensemble for the outing, looking stunning in a black dress, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Cooper, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt and grey trousers.

The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed dinner and spent quality time together with their daughter.

According to Page Six, Cooper has been in Venice to check the vision and sound of his upcoming flick, “Maestro”. He reportedly won’t be attending the film’s premiere on Saturday due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Shayk recently shared an array of topless snaps on Instagram amid the vacation. She also shared one of Cooper, who was sans shirt, as well.