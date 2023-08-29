Kyle Richards is clearing things up.

On Sunday, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared and then deleted a photo of herself with Hermés exec Michael Coste after fans pointed out a photoshop fail.

READ MORE: Morgan Wade Romances Kyle Richards In ‘Fall In Love With Me’ Music Video

In the original image, followers noted that the area around Richards’ right upper arm appeared digitally blurred.

When Page Six shared a post about the incident in an Instagram Reel, Richards took the opportunity to respond directly.

“This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it,” she wrote in the comments. “He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t news worthy. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am.”

Indeed, Coste posted the same photo on his own Instagram feed, in which Richards’ arm appeared to be digitally smoothed, but without the blurring mistake as originally posted.

READ MORE: Kyle Richards Has Shopping Day With Morgan Wade Amid Reported Split With Mauricio Umansky

Followers had questioned Richards over the original post, with one person writing in the comments, “Why would she post this it’s so obvious how did she not realize lol.”

Another wrote, “God bless the person who edited this picture has left smudges on her top and arms.”