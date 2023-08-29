Martha Stewart is getting an icy response to her latest Instagram post

On Monday, the lifestyle guru shared a slideshow from her trip to Greenland, but got criticism after revealing the source of the ice in her cocktail.

“End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland,” she wrote, adding, “We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.”

The post included photos of the cocktail, along with large pieces of ice on a small trolley.

She also shared more photos of the surrounding area, including the glaciers and icebergs along the Greenland coast.

In the comments, though, people took Stewart to task for getting her ice from actual icebergs, with many noting the association with climate change causing ice at the poles to melt.

“Capturing iceberg for your cocktail is so f**king bleak,” one person wrote.

“Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink,” another said, while someone else commented, “So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel. Can’t make this s**t up lol.”

Another commenter wrote, “Martha I love ya. But weren’t you just talking about climate change with your wash out on your driveway in NY? Melting icebergs for a cocktail surely won’t help. I’m not even going to talk about the boat you’re on and how that can’t be good for climate change either.”