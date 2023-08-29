David Ayer is speaking out about “Suicide Squad”, his 2016 DC Comics-inspired film that introduced Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

While Ayer’s movie went on to gross nearly $750 million worldwide, it was savaged by critics — with Ayers contending the studio re-edited his cut into something he barely recognized.

Appearing on Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast, Ayer singled out “Suicide Squad” as his biggest professional disappointment.

“Hollywood — I tell people — is like watching someone you love get f**ked by someone you hate,” Ayer said when asked about his biggest “heartbreak” he’d experienced in Hollywood.

“The big one is ‘Suicide Squad’. That s**t broke me. That handed me my a**,” he admitted.

“Come right off ‘Fury,’ right? I had the town in my hand — could’ve done anything, and I did do anything,” he continued.

“And [I] go on this journey with [‘Suicide Squad’]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right? And then ‘Deadpool’ opened, right? And they never tested ‘Batman v. Superman,’ so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a f**king comedy now,'” he added.

James Gunn remade his own version with a slightly different title, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad”.