The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for season 16 is going to look very different, ET has learned.

“A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source tells ET. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

A second source, however, tells ET no decisions have been made and likely won’t be made until after the reunion airs.

Lovebscott was the first to report on the cast changes.

Bravo recently dropped the sneak peek at the RHOA cast’s season 15 reunion, set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 3. Housewives boss Andy Cohen sat down with the ensemble — Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards Ross — on a set designed to bring peace, inspired by the group’s health retreat in Portugal. Instead, they all seem to go to war, pulling out receipts, a subpoena and even an estranged husband as they recap and rehash the ups and downs of the past year.

The trailer opens with a montage of Andy and the women thumbing through a SHE News newspaper, seemingly created by Shereé, and apparently filled with stories about Kandi. It might just be the “shady receipt” Andy teased on social media during the taping.