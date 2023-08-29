Click to share this via email

LaKeith Stanfield in "The Book of Clarence"

It’s time to get biblical.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for the new epic “The Book of Clarence”, from director Jeymes Samuel and starring LaKeith Stanfield.

In the film, Stanfield plays Clarence, a man living in Jerusalem in year 33 AD who witnesses the fervour surrounding his contemporary, Jesus of Nazareth.

Taking inspiration from Jesus, Clarence decides to become a Messiah himself, for his personal gain, leading him down a road of unexpected exploration into the nature of faith.

While biblical figures like Jesus, Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist all appear in the film, they serve as a backdrop for Clarence’s everyman story.

The film also stars Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Teyana Taylor.

Notably, the film is also co-produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, who joined Instagram on Tuesday in order to share the trailer for the film. The movie also features new music by Jay-Z.

The film is written and directed by Samuel, who also helmed the 2021 western “The Harder They Fall”.

“The Book of Clarence” opens in theatres January 2024.