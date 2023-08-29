Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That' season 2.

When the ‘shoe’ fits!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in “And Just Like That” (sequel to “Sex And The City”), has adopted her onscreen cat in real life.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Parker wrote: “His off-camera name is Lotus. He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.”

Parker shared a series of pictures and videos of her co-star!

In the series, Carrie adopts a Kitten after Che brings her to Carrie apartment. Carrie announces to her friends that she’s name the kitten ‘Shoe’ – after all that’s her (arguably) favourite accessory!

“And Just Like That” season 2 recently concluded with Carrie sharing cosmopolitan with her friend Seema Patel (played by Sarita Choudhury) at a beach in Greece discussing her life with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).