Samer Khouzami has his own cosmetics line, and has such celebrity clients as Kris Jenner.

On Monday, he posted a brief video of Jenner to showcase his makeup artistry.

“The momager @krisjenner for todays #glam,” he wrote in the caption.

However, the video was instantly hit with backlash amid accusations that the it’s been heavily filtered.

“Disgusting that you’re using a filtered video as though you are THAT flawless,” wrote one commenter.

“Filters do so many people an injustice. She doesn’t need it,” added another.

“Bro it looks super fake ! What is wrong with you!” noted another comment, along with one complaining the video resembled “some AI s**t.”

One comment summed up the complaints succinctly, asking, “What the hell is happening? That’s not her face.”

Meanwhile, there were those who blasted Khouzami for contributing to unrealistic expectations of aging.

“You’re stating it’s not okay to grow older and u have to hide your skin with harsh filters to be accepted and feel beautiful when that’s not true. Like we all know you don’t look like that so why do you even bother for? Aging is a beautiful thing and u should wear it proudly. It’s okay,” stated a comment, while another added, “This filter is tooooo much. You aren’t fooling anyone. Ridiculous.”