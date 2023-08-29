Zendaya is eager to enter her villain era.

The 26-year-old “Challengers” star, who recently shot hoops with her boyfriend Tom Holland for a charity event in Oakland, California last weekend, expressed her desire to get her bad-girl energy going in a new Elle AMA published on Aug. 23.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts,” revealed the “Euphoria” star when asked about her future roles. “Tap into the evil, supervillain vibes. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense, I just mean in like an emotional sense.”

“I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy,” the former Disney star continued.

Zendaya revealed that she’d be comfortable taking a job off the screen, too, hoping to take the director’s chair one day.

“To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it,” she elaborated. “The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

Zendaya’s next big-screen flick, “Dune: Part Two”, is expected to blast into theatres in early 2024.