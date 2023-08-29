Television’s late-night shows have all gone dark since the Writers Guild of America voted to strike back in May, but now several of those hosts are joining forces for a new creative project that will raise money to help pay their out-of-work staffers.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, five late-night hosts: Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”), Seth Meyers (“The Lae Show with Seth Meyers”) and John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), have teamed up with Spotify for “Strike Force Five,” an all-new podcast in which these five funny guys weigh in on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have crippled Hollywood.

The limited series will run for a minimum of 12 episodes (but could extend to more), with all hosts participating in each episode, with a different host rotating each week to lead the conversation.

“When the WGA strike started in May of this year, this elite group of suddenly unemployed talk show hosts gathered via the miracle of Zoom,” the release states. “Their idea was to meet every week to discuss the serious issues a work stoppage creates. What happened instead was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast.”

All proceeds received from the podcasts will to to pay the out-of-work staff members from their respective shows.

“Strike Force Five” is being co-sponsored by Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka), who were first to come aboard to support the show as co-presenting sponsors.

“Strike Force Five” will launch Wednesday, August 30, on Spotify, in addition to other platforms where podcasts can be heard.