Bronny James is back in the books after recovering from a cardiac arrest last month.

The horrifying moment, which saw the son of LeBron James rushed to the hospital, occurred during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old is reportedly now doing “extremely well” and is “hopeful” to be back on the court soon, according to USC’s coach Andy Enfield after speaking with reporters on Monday.

While giving a health update to ESPN, Enfield shared: “The good thing is he’s doing extremely well and he’s in class right now. And we all love him. I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

“He’s a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest],” Enfield continued. “We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win.”

Friday (Aug. 25) came with tough news for the James fam when they shared that Bronny has been diagnosed with “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect.”

On the upside, the family revealed that this ” can and will be treated.”

According to ESPN, Bronny has been considered one of the top players coming out of high school last year.

Bronny is LeBron James’ eldest son, following his brother Bryce, born in 2007, and younger sister Zhuri, born in 2014.