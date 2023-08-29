50 Cent knows not everyone can handle the heat.

On Monday, the 48-year-old Grammy winner announced that Tuesday night’s Phoenix show scheduled for Aug. 29 as part of his “The Final Lap Tour” will be postponed. This tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of his hit album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which sold 12 million copies worldwide.

The postponement is due to the issuance of an extreme heat warning.

Taking to his social media accounts, the business mogul shared: “Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone 🤷🏽‍♂️ #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour“.

His Instagram account shared a slideshow of pics that showed the performer rapping as fire effects blasted on each side of him and a smartphone update declaring an excessive heat warning.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, joins an ever-growing list of musicians whose summertime shows have been hindered by heavy heat.

Some names who’ve had fans hospitalized at their shows this summer due to excessive heat include Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran and Jason Aldean.

“The Final Lap Tour” began on July 21 in Salt Lake City and will travel overseas to Europe starting Sept. 28 in Amsterdam.