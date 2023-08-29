One of the most anticipated films coming up this fall is “Napoleon”, the historical epic from director Ridley Scott, reuniting him with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the general turned emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

According to Variety, the film — set to stream on Apple TV+ this fall — clocks in at a hefty 158 minutes. However, Scott is revealing he’s got a far-longer cut that he feels is worthy to be seen.

In a new interview with Empire (via Variety), Scott says he’s got a cut of the film that’s about four-and-a-half hours long, describing that cut as “fantastic.”

This 270-minute version, reports Empire, “features more of Joséphine’s life before she meets Napoleon,” and Scott would be thrilled if Apple TV+ would eventually stream the longer version.

“It’s an astonishing story,” star Phoenix says of the film. “Hopefully we captured some of the most interesting moments.’”

“’Napoleon’ is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix,” notes the streamer’s synopsis. “Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”