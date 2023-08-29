Back in 2013, Scarlett Johansson was on hand at the Venice International Film Festival to premiere her movie “Under the Skin”.
It did not go well; as Variety reported at the time, the film — in which she played a shape-shifting extraterrestrial preying on unsuspecting Glasgow men — was met with tepid applause and “a smattering of boos” from the audience.
In a new interview with The Guardian, festival director Alberto Barbera reveals that Johansson took the booing far more personally than she may have let on.
“It was one of the worst screenings I’ve attended; it was the only time the audience booed a film,” he recalled.
“Scarlett was almost in tears,” he added. “I tried to say to her: ‘Don’t worry, in time the film will be recognized.’ And that’s exactly what happened. It’s now a cult movie.”
Barbera is not wrong; in a 2022 poll of film critics, “Under the Skin” was voted the best British film of the 21st century.