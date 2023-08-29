Click to share this via email

Rumours that Harry Styles is dating Taylor Russell are heating up.

Pop Crave recently posted video on social media in which two people, who appear to be Styles and the Canadian actress, are walking hand-in-hand while strolling on a London street.

While their faces aren’t visible in the video, Pop Crave claims the two are indeed Styles and Russell.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell reportedly spotted holding hands in London today. pic.twitter.com/b5y0TbeYyw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

The two were also reportedly spotted holding hands while walking in London earlier this month.

Prior to that, Russell was in attendance at Styles’ concert in Vienna, Austria, where the Vancouver-born “Bones and All” star was reported to be dancing enthusiastically while he performed.