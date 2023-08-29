Prince Jackson is honouring his late father on a very significant day.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 marks what would have been Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday, and the late King of Pop’s eldest son paid tribute via Instagram.

In his post, Jackson shared a photo of himself and siblings Paris and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) as youngsters, hanging out in the kitchen with the “Thriller” singer.

“Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you,” he wrote in the caption. “You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day. ❤️

Back in 2021, Jackson appeared on Fox Soul’s “The Mix”, where he shared the “guiding principle” he learned from his father, who died at age 50 in 2009.

“You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times. But the one that is my guiding principle is that ‘You never stop learning,’” he said.

“I graduated LMU and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning. And my father would say something along the lines of, ‘The minute you stop learning is the minute that you’re going to start dying,” he continued.

“I can’t say enough great things obviously about the time that I spent with my father,” he added.