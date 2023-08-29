Anticipation is building for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the latest film from acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

The film, which reunites Scorsese with actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, now has a global release date, along with a pair of new key-art posters.

On Tuesday, Apple Original Films revealed that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will debut worldwide on Oct. 20, and will subsequently stream on Apple TV+ at a yet-to-be-announced date.

“Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror,” the film’s synopsis explains.

In addition to DiCaprio and De Niro, other members of the cast include Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” made its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Described as Scorsese’s most ambitious project to date, the film reportedly cost $200 million to make.