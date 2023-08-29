The latest “Star Wars” series to debut on Disney+ appears to be an out-of-the-box hit.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka”, which made its debut on Aug. 22, drew an impressive audience for the streamer.

“Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled and humbled to announce that Part One of Ahsoka, “Master and Apprentice,” was the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week,” a press release announced, noting that the series’ debut episode garnered 14 million views to become the No. 1 series worldwide on the streaming service.

In the latest entry into the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away, Rosario Dawson stars as the titular Ahsoka, a rebel Jedi who previously appeared in “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett”, following the character’s origins in the animated series: “Star Wars: Clone Wars”.

“Ahsoka has become a fan favourite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

“I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+,” she added.