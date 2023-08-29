Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift just keeps breaking records.

For her latest achievement, Swift has now become the first female artist ever to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The music streaming service made it official in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that Swift passed the 100-million mark on Tuesday, Aug. 29

Meanwhile, it looks like The Weeknd had better watch his back.

The erstwhile Abel Tesfaye currently holds Spotify’s top spot for monthly listeners overall, having topped 110 million per month (a record he set back in February, and continues to hold).

He’s followed by Swift at second place, and then Bad Bunny with 80 million, and Ed Sheeran with 77 million.