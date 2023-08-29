When Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at age 91, he left behind his Playboy empire and a legacy that included ushering in the sexual revolution of the 1960s and ’70s (although how that ultimately turned out remains a matter of debate).

Now, Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, is ready to share her own experiences in a new memoir, Only Say Good Things.

Discussing the book with the Daily Mail, the Playboy mogul’s third wife — who wed Hefner in 2012 and remained his spouse until his death — opens up about what it was like to be married to Hef.

READ MORE: Holly Madison Talks About First Time Having Sex With Hugh Hefner: ‘Next Thing I Know, He’s On Top Of Me’

As she explained, being Mrs. Hefner wasn’t nearly as glamourous as some might assume, given that she had to abide by a 6 p.m. curfew, and was expected to join him each night for the same dinner — chicken soup with cream cheese and crackers — while watching his favourite films.

Then, he expected her to participate in group sex sessions with various other women.

“It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but — a lot,” she recalled.

“Pretty bad,” she added. “We were like, ‘Oh, now it’s your turn.’ Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, ‘I’ve still got it.”

In order to keep up, so to speak, she claims that Hefner was gobbling so much Viagra that it made him lose his hearing, a common side effect of the erectile dysfunction drug.

READ MORE: Hugh Hefner’s Ex Karissa Shannon Says Sex With Late ‘Playboy’ Mogul Was ‘Like Rape’

“Hef always said he’d rather be deaf and still able to have sex. Weird,” she said.

Crystal Hefner’s book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy And Finding Myself is available for pre-order at onlysaygoodthings.com.