Paris Jackson has had to deal with some cruel social media trolls over the years.

Paris’ father, the late Michael Jackson, would have turned 65 on Tuesday and she took to Instagram to address his birthday in a video.

The musician told the camera, “When he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that.

“He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party,” noting that “social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days.”

Paris shared, “If you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, you don’t care about them.

“There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their f**king minds.

“They tell me to kill myself. And they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”

To mark Michael’s 65th birthday, Paris shared some footage of herself performing on that same day.

She had opened for Incubus at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, Colorado and spoke to the crowd about her dad.

Paris said, “He put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I could stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone, so I owe everything to him.”

Paris — who also urged fans to raise awareness for different organizations her father supported for his birthday — wrote in the video’s caption, “Please don’t use a man you have never met as an excuse to abuse, manipulate, and harass his daughter (who you also have never met). L O V E ♥️”