Drake and Travis Scott are officially on the road together.

On Tuesday night, after rampant rumours, Scott joined Drake onstage at his concert in Vancouver, replacing 21 Savage on the Canadian rapper’s It’s All a Blur Tour.

The duo performed their song “Meltdown” together live for the first time, to a cheering audience.

Drake and Travis Scott perform Meltdown for the 1st time together in Vancouver. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/WN91ant6ff — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023

The big moment on Tuesday came after speculation began to mount when Travis Scott was spotted in Yaletown with Drake ahead of the show.

While 21 Savage had been with Drake on tour to that point, he wasn’t listed for the rapper’s Canadian tour dates.

Scott is expected to perform with Drake on both nights of shows in Vancouver, with the next one happening Wednesday night.

Some Drake fans were left angry on Monday, after what was meant to be his first of two shows in the city was cancelled by Rogers Arena just two hours before start time due to technical issues. The concert was rescheduled for Wednesday, with the arena honouring all tickets from the cancelled show.