Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a preview screening of his Netflix docuseries “Heart of Invictus” in California on Monday.

Audience members at an AMC theatre in Chula Vista, San Diego County were treated to a visit from Harry himself, who said, “You guys get to see ‘Heart of Invictus’, which has been the last two years in the making, sooner than anybody else,” People reported.

He added, “So it’ll be coming out on Wednesday. You guys get to watch it tonight, or at least two episodes (to) sort of whet the appetite for the rest of it. But it’s nice to be back in San Diego.”

ET claimed Harry attended the screening because he “wanted to do something special for the USO and greeted fans, which included active military, wounded warriors, and military family members.”

There were apparently no press cameras in the room and his surprise appearance was unplanned.

A synopsis for the newly-released series reads, “The series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague [in 2022].

“The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

The release comes ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, which is set to take place between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

Harry — who first launched the Games in 2014 — and Meghan’s organization, Archewell, teamed up with the Invictus Games Foundation for the release.

“Heart of Invictus” is on Netflix now.