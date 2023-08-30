With nearly one week to go until the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (or TIFF 2023) kicks off, the A-listers who are and aren’t attending have been revealed.

Amid ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, some stars are able to attend and promote their films at the 48th annual festival thanks to interim agreements.

Among those expected to hit TIFF are Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson for “Daddio”, Finn Wolfhard and some of his “Hell Of A Summer” co-stars, Viggo Mortensen for “The Dead Don’t Hurt” and Maya Hawke and Laura Linney for “Wildcat”, as per Deadline.

The outlet also reports those whom are likely to travel to the 6ix, including Nicolas Cage for A24’s “Dream Scenario” — the actor is reportedly close to finalizing an interim agreement — and Jessica Chastain for Michel Franco’s “Memory” — the actress has reportedly already secured an IA. Prior to TIFF, Chastain is expected to attend the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off today (Aug. 30), for “Memory” with co-star Peter Sarsgaard.

With interim agreements in place, SAG-AFTRA leaders have been vocal in encouraging talent to promote independent films at festivals.

Meanwhile, some actors’ TIFF presence remains unknown like Kristin Scott Thomas, who is a maybe for “North Star” — which she directs and stars in — while co-star Scarlett Johansson is a no. Michael Keaton, who directs and stars in “Knox Goes Away”, is unlikely to attend but not a definite no. The same goes for Kate Winslet and her “Lee” co-stars, and Bobby Cannavale for “Ezra”. If these projects don’t already have interim agreements, they’re likely hoping to receive a late in the day IA.

Additionally, Deadline reports the A-listers who won’t be showing face at this year’s festival even though they have films in the lineup: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Glen Powell, and Chris Pine. Despite Cate Blanchett starring in and producing several indie films at TIFF, she’s reportedly not planning on attending, as well as Anna Kendrick who directs and stars in “Woman Of The Hour”.

Elsewhere, there’s a number of projects whose casts won’t be hitting the red carpet, but their directors will be, like Taika Waititi for “Next Goal Wins”, Craig Gillespie for “Dumb Money”, David Yates for “Pain Hustlers”, George C. Wolfe for “Rustin”, John Carney for “Flora And Son”, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for “Nyad” and Christos Nikou for “Fingernails”.

As for indie movies, Thea Sharrock will promote “Wicked Little Letters”, Kitty Green will help debut “The Royal Hotel”, Ellen Kuras will be repping “Lee”, Richard Linklater will attend for “Hit Man”, and Ethan Hawke is expected for “Wildcat”, which he directed, co-wrote and produced.

Some directors attending the strike-impacted festival also happen to be WGA members, but will solely attend “as directors.”

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival begins September 7 and runs through to September 17.